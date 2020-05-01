Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb LG Rebel 4 16GB Prepaid Phone for Total Wireless
$20 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb model by $16, although you'll pay at least $40 for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • 5" touchscreen LCD
  • 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front facing camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
