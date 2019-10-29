New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb LG G6 32GB 4G LTE Android Phone for T-Mobile
$70 $650
free shipping

A low by $39 for a refurb model and the best we've seen for this phone with or without a carrier. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it not clear who backs it.
Features
  • Available in Black
  • 5.7" 2880x1440 LCD touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 821 2.35GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage (plus microSD card slot)
  • Dual 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front camera
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay LG
T-Mobile Android Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register