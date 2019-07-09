New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
  • includes window installation kit with hose
  • 2-speed fan
  • digital LED electronic touch controls
  • 24-hour on/off timer
  • remote control
  • Model: LP0818WNR
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Rakuten LG
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register