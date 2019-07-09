New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$216
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $216 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display and remote
- cools up to 550 square feet
- programmable 24-hour timer
- multiple cooling and fan modes
- Model: CL-CLYW-30C1A
Walmart · 4 days ago
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 1 day ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
BuyDig · 4 days ago
LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$599 $1,000
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG NanoCell 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $846.99. Coupon code "YBT17" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $198, although most sellers charge at least $847.) Buy Now
Tips
- Discount applies at final checkout.
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps LG AI ThinQ OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports
- Model: 55SM8600PUA
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Sign In or Register