Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier
$139 $299
free shipping

That's $119 less than the lowest price for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Refurbking via eBay.
  • Comes with a 90-day Refurbking warranty.
Features
  • includes all original accessories
  • safety standby
  • metal case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers eBay LG
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register