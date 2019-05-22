Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $329. In cart, it drops to $279.65. With free shipping, that's $118 under our mention from three weeks ago, $248 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Features include:
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 HDMI inputs
Note: A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.