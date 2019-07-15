New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$191 $428
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 49UK6200PUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
Refurbished LED 49" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register