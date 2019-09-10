New
Refurb LG 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$199 $347
free shipping

That's $10 under our March mention, $148 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet applies
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
