Walmart offers the refurbished LG 42.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $159.99. Opt for in-storeto cut that to. That's $139 under the best price we could find for it new. Features include a 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution, USB, and two HDMI ports.Note: A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who covers it.