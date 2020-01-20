Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 27" IPS LED 1080p FreeSync Monitor
$129 $400
free shipping

That's $11 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Altatac via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Model: 27MK60TM
