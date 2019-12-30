Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 230W Hi-Fi Bluetooth Audio System
$65 $101
free shipping

As a reader discovered, that's $3 under our refurb mention from yesterday and $64 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No warranty info is provided.
  • CD player
  • Bluetooth
  • 230W total output
  • USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
  • Model: CM4360
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
