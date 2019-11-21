New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 2.1-Channel Hi-Res Audio Soundbar
$89 $247
free shipping

Tips
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • built-in Chromecast
  • works w/ Google Assistant
↑ less
Details
Comments
