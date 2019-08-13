- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the refurbished LG 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $205 with free shipping. That's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $126.47. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from a month ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $131 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $31, although it was $2 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $128. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $80. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LG 8x USB 2.0 Ultra Slim External DVD Burner in Black for $19.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 43" 1080p Flat LED HDTV (2019) for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
