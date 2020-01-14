Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Kwikset Smartcode 888 Smart Lock Touchpad
$65 $258
free shipping

It's $7 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find today by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Poppy9780 via eBay
  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • available in several colors (Satin Nickel pictured)
  • 30 user codes
  • autolock
  • Z-Wave 500 chipset for extended wireless range
  • allows you to view your lock status and receive notifications of your lock's activity
  • Model: 98880
