New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Klymit Static V2 Sleeping Pad
$38
free shipping

Klymit via eBay offers its refurbished Klymit Static V2 Sleeping Pad in Green for $38.32 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Klymit warranty applies.
Features
  • Includes a stuff sack and patch kit.
  • Measures 73" x 23" x 2.5".
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay Klymit
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register