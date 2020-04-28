Personalize your DealNews Experience
Find discounts on backpacks, sleeping bags, and even pet beds from this leading outdoor gear company. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $47 and deter your escape artist from digging under your fence.
Update: Click on each size to see the different price options. Shop Now at Petco
Try out this allergen-friendly dog food before buying. Shop Now
Bring out your dog's inner Wookie with this cozy hoodie for $13 off the usual price and about half what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Petco
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
