New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones
$19 $79
free shipping

That's tied with our May mention and $60 less than the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Klipsch via eBay
  • A 1-year Klipsch warranty applies
Features
  • in-line remote and mic
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
    Verified 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Klipsch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register