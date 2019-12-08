Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$220 $330
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 over the best price we could find new. (Most stores charge $329 new.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay
Features
  • available at this price in Black (pictured), Silver, Pearl, and White
  • 10-speed slide control
  • planetary mixing action
  • 6-month warranty from KitchenAid
  • Model: RKP26M1X
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
