eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$180 $350
free shipping

That's $149 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by usa-world-sales via eBay.
  • Additional colors available for $219 ($131 off).
  • It includes a 6 month manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • 10-speed slide control
  • planetary mixing action
  • includes wire whip, flat beater, 6 quart stainless steel bowl w/ contoured handle, & PowerKnead spiral dough hook
  • available several colors (Imperial Black pictured)
  • Model: RKP26M1X
