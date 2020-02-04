Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$179 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and at least $40 less than a new one now, although most charge around $280 new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by KitchenAid via eBay with a 1-year KitchenAid warranty.
Features
  • available in several colors (Empire Red pictured)
  • 5-quart stainless steel bowl
  • 10 speeds
  • includes beater, dough hook, and wire whisk
  • Published 1 hr ago
