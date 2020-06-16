New
KitchenAid · 1 hr ago
Refurb KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$161 $179
free shipping

Apply coupon code "KAWELCOME20" to get this deal, which is $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen on this model in any condition since Black Friday 2018. It's also $109 under the best deal for a new one today. Buy Now at KitchenAid

  • A 6-month KitchenAid warranty applies.
  • Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
  • 5-quart stainless steel bowl
  • 10 speeds
  • includes beater, dough hook, and wire whisk
  • Code "KAWELCOME20"
