KitchenAid · 1 hr ago
$161 $179
free shipping
Apply coupon code "KAWELCOME20" to get this deal, which is $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen on this model in any condition since Black Friday 2018. It's also $109 under the best deal for a new one today. Buy Now at KitchenAid
Tips
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty applies.
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
Features
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl
- 10 speeds
- includes beater, dough hook, and wire whisk
Details
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
KitchenAid Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Award yourself the position of top chef and kit out your kitchen with mixers, blenders, knife sets, grinders, toasters, and all other assortments of culinary must haves. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
$129 $189
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same price.
Features
- seven functions
- 5-quart ceramic pot
- 14 safety features
- Model: OP101
True Value · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker Crisp N' Bake Air Fry 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$35 $85
pickup
That's $5 under our mention from last November's shopping season and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at True Value
Features
- Eventoast technology
- fits a 9" pizza or 4 slices of bread
- 30-minute timer with stay-on function
- bake, broil, toast, air fry, and keep warm function
- Model: TO1785SG
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker
$40
free shipping
This is $11 under our April mention of a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bahhinc via eBay.
Features
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
