It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
DZ-Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones in Rose Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention of a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $75 less than the best deal for a new pair now.) Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best we've seen and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we've seen and low today by $60. Buy Now at Rakuten
This is your first chance to order these newly-announced Alexa-enabled earbuds. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
