That's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
DZ-Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones in Rose Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention of a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $75 less than the best deal for a new pair now.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 and the best we've seen for a selection this large. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $36 today and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
