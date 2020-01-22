Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones
$20 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen, and $22 less than the best deal for a new pair now. (It's $5 under our August refurb mention.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by altatac via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • in Gold
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 16-ohm impedance
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • in-line microphone
  • noise isolation
