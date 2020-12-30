New
UntilGone · 29 mins ago
Refurb Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones
$15 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "2691220-AFS " to save. That's $13 under the best price we could find for them new. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 16-ohm impedance
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • in-line microphone
  • noise isolation
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "2691220-AFS "
  • Expires 1/30/2021
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones UntilGone Jaybird
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register