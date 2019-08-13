New
Daily Steals · 48 mins ago
Refurb JayBird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headphones
$33
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout for $39.99. Coupon code "JBIRDX3" drops it to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition. (It's $43 under the best deal for a new pair today.) Buy Now

  • A Daily Steals 30-day warranty applies.
  • It arrives in bulk packaging.
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 5.8mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
