New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Talk 25 Bluetooth Headset
$10 $40
free shipping

Jabra via eBay offers the refurbished Jabra Talk 25 Bluetooth Headset for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • omni-directional microphone
  • 11mm dynamic speaker
  • up to 8 hours of calls and up to 10 days of standby time per charge
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bluetooth Headsets eBay Jabra
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register