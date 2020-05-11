Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Evolve 75e UC Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$99 w/ $11 in Rakuten points $299
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • up to 14 hours of battery life
  • vibrating neckband for notifications
  • smart button for one-touch access to Siri and Google Now
  • Model: 100-98520000-02RE
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Jabra
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register