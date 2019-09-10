Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Amazon offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds in Titanium Black for $99.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $93.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $26, although we saw it for $9 less in our mention from last month.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $5 off, yielding a final price of $94.99. Buy Now
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw them for $2 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $46 under our mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
