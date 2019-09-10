New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$90 w/ $18 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $17.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • up to 4.5 hours of playback per full charge
  • charging case
  • 4 background-noise filtering microphones
  • IP67 waterproof rating and sweat-resistant
  • heartrate monitor
  • connect via USB or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-98600001-NRC
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Jabra
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register