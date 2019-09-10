Jabra Company Store via Amazon offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds in Titanium Black for $99.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $93.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $26, although we saw it for $9 less in our mention from last month.



Update: The on-page coupon is now for $5 off, yielding a final price of $94.99. Buy Now