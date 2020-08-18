That's a low by $5, although most stores charge $140 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Jabra via Newegg
- No warranty information is provided.
- Bluetooth
- IP57 fully waterproof rating
- charging case
- 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
Published 49 min ago
It's $70 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- volume control
- Model: 10099000000NRC
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
Most sellers charge $250. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Touch sensor controls
- Up to 30 hours battery life
- Model: WH-XB900N
Save on a range of webcams from Logitech, Adesso, Tropro, Microsoft, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
Save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Costway via Newegg.
- measures 47.5" L x 24" W x 32.5" H
- includes matching skirt
- 440-lb. weight capacity
- drain system
