Jabra · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Jabra

Tips
  • Apply code "DEALNEWS30" to bag this price.
  • They are available in Black or Copper Blue.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
  • Model: 100-99010002-14
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
