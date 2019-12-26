Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 $190
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen. (We did see them for $56 with $6 in Rakuten points two weeks ago.) It's also $70 under the best price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
  • Sweat- and dust-resistant
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response.
  • Connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
