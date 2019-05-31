Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds in Copper for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the second-lowest price we've seen. (We saw a refurb pair for $5 less in March.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-99000002-NRC