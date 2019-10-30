Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65T True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$72 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $85
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $18 under our September mention of this refurb, and $114 under the best price we could find for it new today. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon "JABRA15" to get this deal.
  • No warranty information is available.
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-99010002-NRC
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 27 min ago
