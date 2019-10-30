Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $18 under our September mention of this refurb, and $114 under the best price we could find for it new today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Rakuten
This is your first chance to order these newly-announced Alexa-enabled earbuds. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now at eBay
A low by at least $50. Buy Now at Micro Center
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
