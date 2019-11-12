New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65T True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$72 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold By Jabra via eBay.
  • Use code "JUMBO20" to get this discount.
  • A Jabra warranty is provided but no further information is given on this warranty
Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-99010002-NRC
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register