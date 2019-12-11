Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65T True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$60 w/ $18 in Rakuten Points $75
free shipping

Thanks to the included $17.70 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $30 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently $88 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to get this discount.
Features
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-99010002-NRC
  • Code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
