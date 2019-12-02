Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Jabra Elite 85h ANC Bluetooth Headphones
$149 $299
free shipping

That's $51 less than the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
  • frequency response of 10Hz to 20kHz
  • built-in microphone
  • water resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • works with Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
