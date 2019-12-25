Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 85h ANC Bluetooth Headphones
$119 w/ $13 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

That's $94 less than the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
  • To get this deal, use code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN".
Features
  • frequency response of 10Hz to 20kHz
  • built-in microphone
  • water resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • works with Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
  • Model: 100-99030003-NRC
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN"
  • Expires 12/25/2019
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register