Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 75t Voice Assistant True Wireless Earbuds
$100 $180
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKSAVE" gets this deal and makes it $80 less than most stores charge, like Walmart or Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • In Black or Titanium.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 28 hours of battery life
  • 4-microphone call technology
  • More than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 with charging case
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICK2SAVE"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register