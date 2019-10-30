New
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$76 $115
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for these in any condition and a refurb low today by $9 in comparison to other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay
  • Price reduces in-cart
  • a 180-day Jabra warranty applies
  • available in Titanium Black
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
  • IP55 water-resistant rating
  • includes charging case
