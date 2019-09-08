Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $35 less than our mention of a new pair from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10 today. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Amazon offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds in Titanium Black for $99.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $93.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $26, although we saw it for $9 less in our mention from last month.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $5 off, yielding a final price of $94.99. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although they were a buck less last week. Buy Now
Lasdolod Store via Amazon offers its Lasdolod Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99. Coupon code "50TRIGOD" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AY7A3522" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $23 on this recently released model. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
