Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$70 w/ $21 in Rakuten Points $170
free shipping

Thanks to the $20.70 in Rakuten points, that's $19 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (With the points, it's the best deal today by $26.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via Rakuten.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • sweat and dust resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • up to 5-hours run time on full charge
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
