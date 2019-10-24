New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$66 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen for these earbuds in any condition. (We did see them last week for $68 with $4 in Rakuten points.) It's $79 less than a new pair today. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "JABRA11" to get this deal.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Sweat- and dust-resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Code "JABRA11"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
