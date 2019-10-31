New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$62 w/ $7 Rakuten points $90
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $35 under the lowest refurb price we could find from another Jabra storefront the best price we've seen for these in any condition. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "JABRA12" to get this deal
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy
  • You'll bag $6.82 in Rakuten Super points
  • Sweat- and dust-resistant
  • Connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
  • Code "JABRA12"
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 26 min ago
