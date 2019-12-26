Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$56 w/ $6 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

That's $15 under the best price we could find for a seller refurbished unit, after factoring in the credit. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to get this deal.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • 4-mic technology
  • customizable equalizer
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN"
  • Expires 12/26/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register