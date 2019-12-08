Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$56 w/ $19 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

That's tied with our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $23, after factoring in the credit.

Update: It now includes $19.25 in Rakuten credit. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "48JM-GTGD-6VEJ-EAQG" to get this deal.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
  • Sold by Jabra via Rakuten.
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Headphones
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
