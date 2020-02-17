Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Newegg · 42 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$50 w/ $5 Newegg Gift Card $150
free shipping

After factoring in the gift card, that's $55 less than a new pair and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via Newegg.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty is provided.
Features
  • available in Titanium Black or Copper Black
  • up to 5 hours of battery life
  • charging case
  • IP55 rated
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/17/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Newegg Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register