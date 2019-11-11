New
Refurb Jabra Elite 65e Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$35 $200
free shipping

That's $5 below our October refurb mention and $135 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Jabra warranty applies.
  • available in Titanium Black or Copper Black
  • up to 13 hours of playback
  • active noise cancellation
  • IP54 dust and water protection
