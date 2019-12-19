Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 65e Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$30 $200
free shipping

That's $110 less than a new pair today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • in Copper Black or Titanium Black
  • up to 13 hours of playback
  • active noise cancellation
  • IP54 dust and water protection
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
dwyerk
Amazon is listing renewed pairs for $29.99 plus a 5% off coupon which should drop the price an additional $1.50 for a net of $28.49
1 hr ago