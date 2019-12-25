Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 45e Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$16 $20
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from last week and $67 less than the price of a new pair today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Amazon.
  • Use code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to get this discount.
  • It's unclear if a warranty is included.
Features
  • available in Copper Black
  • 8-hour battery life
  • built-in mic
  • Alexa compatible
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN"
  • Expires 12/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register