Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 25h Titanium Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$24 $100
free shipping

That's $76 less than buying a new pair elsewhere today. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to see the price drop.
  • Sold by Jabra Compnay Store via Amazon.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • built-in mic
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 29-ohms resistance
  • up to 14 hours playback
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Expires 12/26/2019
